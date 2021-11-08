Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Google doodle celebrates Indian cell biologist Kamal Ranadive's 104th birthday
india news

Google doodle celebrates Indian cell biologist Kamal Ranadive's 104th birthday

Kamal Ranadive is best known for her groundbreaking cancer research and devotion to creating a more equitable society through science and education.
Google Doodle celebrates Dr Kamal Ranadive on 104th birth anniversary(Google)
Published on Nov 08, 2021 09:02 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Google on Monday dedicated its popular doodle to Indian cell biologist Dr Kamal Ranadive to mark her 104th birthday. The doodle has been crafted by India-based illustrator and art director Ibrahim Rayintakath and depicts Ranadive looking through a microscope.

Ranadive is best known for her groundbreaking cancer research and devotion to creating a more equitable society through science and education.

Kamal Samarath, better known as Kamal Ranadive, was born on November 8, 1917, in Pune, Maharashtra. Her father’s encouragement to pursue a medical education inspired Ranadive to excel academically, but she found her calling in biology instead.

In 1949, she received a doctorate in cytology, the study of cells, while working as a researcher in the Indian Cancer Research Center (ICRC). After a fellowship at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, USA, she returned to Mumbai (then Bombay) and the ICRC, where she established the country’s first tissue culture laboratory.

As the director of the ICRC and a pioneer in animal modeling of cancer development, she was among the first researchers in India to propose a link between breast cancer and heredity and to identify the links among cancers and certain viruses. Continuing this trailblazing work, Ranadive studied Mycobacterium leprae, the bacterium that causes leprosy, and aided in developing a vaccine. In 1973, Dr. Ranadive and 11 colleagues founded the Indian Women Scientists’ Association (IWSA) to support women in scientific fields.

RELATED STORIES

“Ranadive fervently encouraged students and Indian scholars abroad to return to India and put their knowledge to work for their communities. After retiring in 1989, Dr. Ranadive worked in rural communities in Maharashtra, training women as healthcare workers and providing health and nutrition education. The IWSA now has 11 chapters in India and provides scholarships and childcare options for women in science. Dr. Ranadive’s dedication to health justice and education remains influential to her students who work as scientists today,” Google said in a post.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
google doodle
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Maharashtra: PM Modi to lay foundation stone for widening of Pandharpur highways

News updates from HT: 3-day meet of China's Communist Party from today

Chhattisgarh: 4 CRPF soldiers killed, 3 injured after a jawan opens fire

Delhi’s air quality improves marginally, moves up to ‘very poor’ from ‘severe’
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP