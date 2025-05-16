Goverment directs police to file FIR against MP minister over remarks on Col Sofiya Qureshi

Bengaluru: The state government has directed police to file an FIR against Madhya Pradesh minister and BJP leader Vijay Shah over his controversial remarks allegedly targeting Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who played a key role in Operation Sindoor against Pakistan, home minister G Parameshwara said on Thursday. Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah speaks as he makes an apology through a video over his alleged objectionable remarks against Colonel Sofia Qureshi, in Bhopal, Thursday (PTI)

Parameshwara confirmed the government’s action, stating that the FIR would be registered in Belagavi, the district where Colonel Sofiya’s in-laws reside. “Colonel Sofiya Qureshi is the daughter-in-law of Belagavi. Her husband hails from Belagavi. I have instructed the Belagavi SP to register an FIR and inform the Central government about taking appropriate action against the minister who made the statement,” he said. The FIR is yet to registered.

The minister also criticised Shah’s remarks, describing them as “not just an insult to her – it is an insult to our state and the entire country.” “No one should harbour such an attitude. It is not justifiable. Against this backdrop, we have given directions to initiate legal action to the concerned,” he added.

Referring to Operation Sindoor, during a speech in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, Vijay Shah claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sent a “sister from the same community” as those in Pakistan to avenge a terror attack in Kashmir. The comment, seen as a communal jibe, drew widespread condemnation.

The Supreme Court also raised concerns about Shah’s comments, which have further intensified scrutiny on the BJP leader.

On Wednesday, in Colonel Sofiya Qureshi’s in-laws’ village of Konnuru in Belagavi district, police ramped up security after a misleading social media post claimed the house had been attacked and demolished by right-wing groups.

Belagavi superintendent of police Bhimashankar Guled clarified that the post was untrue and that the user, identified as Anis Hudeen and reportedly based in Canada, had deleted it following intervention by the district’s social media monitoring team. “We will deal with him strictly if he is from our nation,” Guled said, warning of legal consequences for spreading misinformation.

The officer also confirmed that increased security was a precautionary measure to prevent unrest. The home to Colonel Sofiya’s father-in-law Gous Bagewadi has been receiving numerous visitors after the army officer’s leadership in Operation Sindoor came to light. Police are monitoring the premises and checking visitors for safety.

Despite the false social media claims, Bagewadi said: “No one attacked our house, the post on social media is totally false.”

Colonel Sofiya, who is originally from Gujarat is married to Konnuru resident Colonel Tajuddin, has been widely praised for her role in the recent military operation.

“Our phones have not stopped ringing after people knew that Col Sofiya is from our family,” Bagewadi said.