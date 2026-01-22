The central government has allowed the use of a new chunk of radio spectrum in the 6 GHz band without any licence, a move that is expected to help expand high-speed Wi-Fi services in the country. Government allows licence-free use of 6 GHz band for low-power Wi-Fi devices

In a notification issued on January 20, 2026, the Ministry of Communications said the rules will be called the ‘Use of Low Power and Very Low Power Wireless Access System including Radio Local Area Network in Lower 6 GHz band (Exemption from Licensing Requirement) Rules, 2026.’

The notification said that “no licence or frequency assignment shall be required by any person to establish, maintain, work, possess or deal in any wireless equipment” operating in the 5925 to 6425 MHz frequency band, as long as the devices follow the technical conditions laid down by the government.

This means devices like Wi-Fi routers and access points can use this band freely for low-power indoor and very low-power outdoor services. However, the government has placed limits on where and how this band can be used. The rules say the frequency band “shall be prohibited on oil platforms” and that indoor use will be banned on “land vehicles (such as cars or trains), boats and aircrafts except when flying above ten thousand feet.”

The notification also makes it clear that “communication with and control of drones and unmanned aerial systems shall be prohibited.”

On interference, the rules say that if a licensed telecom system faces harmful disturbance, the government can ask the user to take steps such as relocating equipment, reducing power or changing antennas. If the problem continues, the authorities can “recommend discontinuation of such wireless use.”

The notification defines interference as the effect of “unwanted energy due to one or a combination of emissions, radiations or induction… manifested by any performance degradation, misinterpretation, or loss of information.”

All devices operating in this band must also meet strict equipment standards. The rules say the wireless equipment “shall have in-built and integrated antenna and shall be type approved, designed and manufactured so that the bandwidth of emission and other parameters shall conform to the limits specified.”

Electronics industry body India Cellular & Electronics Association (ICEA) welcomed the move, describing it as a “landmark, forward-looking reform” which will enable the deployment of advanced Wi-Fi technologies.

“Several advanced economies have already opened this band for unlicensed use, recognising its critical role in enabling innovation, reducing network congestion, and ensuring efficient spectrum utilisation. India’s decision places it firmly alongside these global leaders and reinforces its commitment to adopting internationally harmonised and technology-neutral spectrum policies,” said ICEA in a statement Wednesday.