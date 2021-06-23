PM Garib Kalyan Yojana: Government approves additional grain allocation till Nov 30

The Centre approved the allocation of additional foodgrain to National Food Security Act (NFSA) beneficiaries under the fourth phase of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PM-GKY) till November 30, a release issued by the Union ministry of consumer affairs read.

The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

In his address to the nation on June 7, PM Modi had announced that the scheme will be extended by five months, till Diwali. The PM-GKAY was initially announced for a period of two months, May and June, with an estimated expenditure of ₹26,602 crore.

"An additional 204 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of foodgrains will be provided to around 80 crore NFSA beneficiaries with an estimated financial implication of up to ₹67,266 crore," the release read, adding that this additional, free-of-cost allocation of food grains, will be over and above the regular monthly food grains allocated.

The allocation in terms of wheat or rice shall be decided by the Department of Food and Public Distribution, news agency ANI reported. The department may also decide on the extension of the distribution period under phases 3 and 4 of the scheme, in view of adverse weather conditions and the coronavirus pandemic.

Reacting to the decision, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said that it is a "big relief" for the underprivileged. "Welcome the Cabinet decision of further extending the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana till November. Will provide free food to 800 million people- a big relief for the underprivileged in these challenging times," he tweeted.

Last year, the Centre announced the scheme for all beneficiaries covered under National Food Security Act for the period of April-November. Under this, around 80 crore people were allocated an additional 5 kg of foodgrains for a period of eight months.