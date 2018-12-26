Government lawyer thrashes judge who ruled against him, attempts suicide: Cops

In a shocking incident, an assistant government pleader thrashed a senior judge at Nagpur district court premises on Wednesday afternoon. The lawyer was apparently miffed with the judge for delivering a judgment against his father in a land dispute case.

The lawyer was identified as Dipesh Parate.

The incident took place at the sixth floor of the district court building when senior district and session court judge, Kiran Deshpande, was waiting for a lift. According to eyewitnesses, Parate entered into an altercation with the judge before assaulting him.

Sources said he slapped the judge multiple times and hurled abuses at him.

After assaulting Deshpande, Parate tried to commit suicide by jumping off the building, but security personnel caught him and handed him over to the local police, said the eyewitnesses.

Deshpande approached the local police officer Sunil Bonde, and lodged a complaint against Parate. “The lawyer slapped me hard and I have pain in the ear too,” he said in his complaint.

Nagpur district government pleader Nitin Telgote described the incident as unfortunate. While condemning the incident, Telgote said, “This is no way to protest. If he (Parate) had any grievances, he should have taken it up in a proper manner. The society does not expect this from lawyers.”

The police have registered a case under sections of 353, 332 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code against Parate and obtained his one-day custody for further interrogation.

Last week, a junior lawyer Lokesh Bhaskar attacked his senior, Sadanand Narnavare with his axe at Nagpur court premises. After the incident, the junior lawyer swallowed pesticide and ended his life while the senior lawyer is still battling for life at the local Mayo General Hospital.

First Published: Dec 26, 2018 21:52 IST