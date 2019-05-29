Today in New Delhi, India
Government offices around Rashtrapati Bhavan to close early on Thursday for swearing-in ceremony

Government offices around the Rashtrapati Bhavan would close at 2.00 pm on May 30 in connection with arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony of the prime minister

May 29, 2019 15:09 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony will take place on Thursday evening , which would be administrated by President Ram Nath Kovind.(PTI File Photo )

Government offices around the Rashtrapati Bhavan would close early on Thursday in view of the swearing-in ceremony of newly-elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The government offices located in the North Block, South Block, Rail Bhawan, Vayu Bhawan, Sena Bhawan, DRDO and Hutments would be closed early at 2.00 pm on May 30 in connection with arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony of the prime minister, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said. President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the prime minister and other members of the Union council of ministers at 7 pm Thursday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

May 29, 2019 15:08 IST

