Government wants no dissent at all: CPI(M) on completion of one year of Delhi riots

CPI(M) politburo member Brinda Karat alleged on Tuesday that the government wants no dissent at all and it equates anti-nationalism with it.

Speaking on the completion of a year since the northeast Delhi riots, she alleged that "there has been a deliberate subversion of justice as truth has been hijacked to serve political interests and save BJP leaders".

"The government wants no dissent at all and according to its dictionary, dissent equals anti-nationalism, and anti-nationalism becomes patriotism if you wear a saffron scarf and carry a BJP flag," Karat said.

The Left leader said BJP's Kapil Mishra, who has been accused of making inflammatory speeches ahead of the riots, has said if required, he would do it again.

"This shows how the government in power has given protection to its leaders who gave inflammatory speeches," she said.

Karat said the Communist Party of India (Marxist) demands an independent, impartial probe into the Delhi riots.

She said agencies should question the role of the police and asked how Delhi was allowed to burn for five days under the eye of the Union home minister himself.

The party also released a report on the riots, detailing the sufferings of the victims.