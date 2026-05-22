Kohima, Nagaland Governor and Chief Rector of Nagaland University Nand Kishore Yadav on Friday stressed that preservation of tribal heritage should not be seen as resistance to progress, but as an effort to ensure that development remains culturally sensitive, inclusive and sustainable. Governor Yadav calls for culturally sensitive development to preserve tribal heritage in Northeast

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the national seminar on "Revisiting Tribal Heritage of Northeast India: Challenges and Opportunities" organised by the School of Humanities and Education at the university's Meriema Campus here, the governor said the tribal communities of the Northeast have preserved their cultural identity, oral traditions, customary practices and indigenous knowledge systems over centuries, forming an invaluable part of India's collective civilisational and cultural legacy.

However, he expressed concern that rapid globalisation, modernisation, urban expansion and technological changes are posing unprecedented challenges to traditional institutions and cultural practices.

He noted that indigenous languages are gradually declining, oral traditions are fading, and younger generations are increasingly moving away from their cultural roots and traditional ways of life.

Yadav said these developments make discussions on tribal heritage highly relevant and meaningful in the present context. At the same time, he stated that every challenge also presents an opportunity, calling upon academic institutions, researchers, policy makers and civil society organisations to work collectively towards documenting, preserving, promoting and reinterpreting tribal heritage in ways that remain relevant to contemporary society.

The governor said universities and institutions of higher learning have a crucial responsibility in strengthening indigenous knowledge systems, promoting local languages and bridging traditional wisdom with modern scholarship.

He added that Nagaland University can play a transformative role through interdisciplinary studies and research initiatives.

Highlighting the value of tribal wisdom, Yadav said tribal communities possess immense traditional knowledge in areas such as environmental conservation, sustainable living, community harmony and coexistence with nature, from which the modern world can learn important lessons to address global challenges.

He also appreciated the participation of scholars and experts from different parts of the country, saying such intellectual exchanges provide opportunities for deeper understanding, constructive dialogue and meaningful policy discussions concerning tribal heritage and development in Northeast India.

The governor congratulated the organisers, faculty members, scholars, researchers and students for organising the seminar and expressed hope that the deliberations would generate valuable insights and practical recommendations for the preservation and advancement of tribal heritage in the region.

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