Govt announces 6.28 lakh crore economic stimulus focused on healthcare

India had administered over 328 million Covid vaccine doses by Monday, June 28, even as the government announced a ₹6.28 lakh crore economic stimulus focused on ramping up healthcare facilities, particularly for children.

Elsewhere, the Serum Institute of India said it is approaching the European Medicines Agency for approval of Covishield for the EU’s Green pass, a document which will ease travel within and to the bloc.

Meanwhile, by 7pm on Monday, 328,554,011 vaccine doses were given across the states and UTs. As many as 4,801,465 doses were given to the 18-45 age group on the day itself of which 2,863,823 were given as the first dose while 91,640 doses were given as the second dose. Cumulatively, 87,567,172 persons across the country have received their first dose and total 1,994,410 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have each administered the first dose to more than a million beneficiaries of the age group 18-45 years.

India on Tuesday reported 37, 566 fresh cases, while 907people lost their lives in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health and family welfare ministry. The new additions to the country’s Covid-19 tally are lower than that reported on Monday when 46,148 new infections were recorded in the previous 24 hours. The active caseload of the country declined to 552,659 after Tuesday’s inputs.