Efficacy against Covid-19, safe for kids? All you need to know about Moderna vaccine

Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved the Cipla, a Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company, to import Moderna vaccine for restricted emergency use in the country, VK Paul, member of NITI Aayog announced on Tuesday. "New drug permission has been granted to Moderna, the first internationally developed vaccine. This new drug permission is for restricted use," Paul also said in the press briefing.

It will be the fourth vaccine to be used for the vaccination drive in the country. The other three vaccines that are being used in India are Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and the Russian vaccine, Sputnik V.

The Moderna vaccine has been manufactured by the American pharmaceutical company with the same name. Here is all you need to know about the international vaccine:

How many shots are required?

The Moderna vaccine is a two-dose regimen at an interval of 28 days. In India as well, it will be administered in two doses, Paul confirmed in the briefing. However, the interval between the two doses in India is yet to be announced.

Is it WHO approved?

The Moderna vaccine is approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The world health body approved on April 30 on the basis of the recommendations of its strategic advisory group of experts (SAGE).

How effective is the vaccine?

The Moderna vaccine has been shown to have an efficacy of approximately 94.1% in protecting against Covid-19. The immunity starts to develop after 14 days of the first dose, WHO mentions on its site.

Does it work against new variants?

According to the studies done so far, the Moderna vaccine is effective against the new variants of SARS-CoV-2, including the Alpha variant, also known as B.1.1.7 and the beta variant (501Y.V2).

However, researchers are still testing the vaccine's efficacy against the new variants.

How many countries have approved the Moderna vaccine?

So far, the vaccine has been approved in more than 40 countries including Canada, the United States, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Israel, Japan and South Korea.

Any side effects?

The Moderna vaccine has no major side effects. However, after a person is administered with the dose there may feel slight fever, soreness in the arm, chills. The after effects include body ache, nausea and fatigue.

Age groups that it is safe for?

The WHO has approved the vaccine for all above the age of 18-years. Recently Modenra filed a request with the European Medicines Agency seeking authorisation for use in adolescents in the 12-17 age group. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is also reviewing its medical trial data for emergency use authorisation of its vaccine in kids 12 and up.