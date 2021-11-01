Govt asks farmers not to hoard fertilisers, says black marketers to be punished

Chemicals and fertilisers minister Mansukh Mandaviya has asked farmers not to hoard the commodities, assuring there will be more than adequate supply of crop nutrients. Mandaviya also promised strict action against black marketers.

He also asked state governments to take strict action against hoarders.

"For November, a demand of 41 lakh MT urea, 17 lakh MT DAP and 15 lakh MT NPK was received from all states. We have planned to supply 76 lakh MT urea, 18 Lakh MT DAP & 20 lakh MT NPK in November," news agency ANI quoted Mandaviya as saying.

"I request farmers to not believe any rumour of shortage," he added.

In a video message posted on Twitter, the minister said he held a meeting with officials of the department of fertilisers to review the availability of fertilisers across the country. The sowing of rabi (winter-sown) crops, including wheat and mustard, has already started from last month.

The government is making available fertilisers, namely urea and 24 grades of P&K (phosphatic and potassic) fertilisers, to farmers at subsidised prices through manufacturers/importers.

The subsidy on P&K fertilisers is being governed by the NBS (nutrient-based subsidy) scheme with effect from April 2010.

In the case of urea, the Centre has fixed the maximum retail prices and reimburses the difference between the MRP (maximum retail price) and production cost in the form of subsidy.

Last month, the government announced a net subsidy of ₹28,655 crore on P&K fertilisers to ensure that farmers get nutrients at affordable prices during the rabi sowing season.

India imports a large quantity of urea, DAP and muriate of potash (MoP) to meet domestic demand.

The government is reviving many closed urea fertiliser plants to make the country self-sufficient.

(With inputs from agencies)