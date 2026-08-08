Govt asks Meta to revamp algorithms, curb spread of propaganda: Report

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has asked Meta to revamp its algorithms and provide a compliance roadmap to curb the spread of deepfakes, propaganda and other manipulated or illegal content across its platforms, according to government sources.

The government seeks to speed up the detection and removal of deepfakes, morphed images and misleading posts. (AFP)

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The government has sought these specific changes to Meta's algorithms as part of efforts to strengthen the detection and removal of harmful and manipulated content, the sources said.

MeitY officials have also asked the company to strengthen its content moderation systems, act faster on takedown requests received from authorised government agencies and comply with data localisation requirements.

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The government has further sought closer coordination with Meta to speed up the detection and removal of deepfakes, morphed images and misleading posts, according to the sources.

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{{^usCountry}} The directions followed a meeting between Meta's technical team and MeitY officials on Friday, during which the company explained how its existing systems identify and handle harmful content online. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The directions followed a meeting between Meta's technical team and MeitY officials on Friday, during which the company explained how its existing systems identify and handle harmful content online. {{/usCountry}}

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Government officials, however, pushed for specific algorithmic changes aimed at restricting the spread of what they described as propaganda, deepfakes and manipulated media on Meta's platforms.

The latest discussions follow a series of meetings between the government and Meta over the handling of harmful and illegal content on its platforms.

During the discussions, Meta acknowledged gaps in its existing systems and outlined technical measures it could take to tackle deepfakes and other forms of synthetic content, the sources said.

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Both sides have agreed to continue the discussions, with another meeting expected next week.

The government's scrutiny of Meta has intensified in recent days over concerns related to deepfakes, Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) and other harmful content on its platforms.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg had earlier apologised over errors related to CSAM and deepfake content on the company's platforms after concerns were raised by the Indian government.

The latest discussions also come as India has tightened its regulatory framework for synthetically generated content, including deepfakes.

The government earlier this year amended the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules to bring synthetically generated information under a specific regulatory framework and place additional due-diligence requirements on online intermediaries.

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The rules seek to strengthen accountability for AI-generated and manipulated content, including through identification and labelling requirements.

The government's ongoing engagement with Meta is also focused on whether online platforms are adequately meeting their responsibilities under Indian law, including their obligations related to harmful and illegal content.

Government sources have maintained that social media platforms operating in India are required to comply with Indian laws and have a responsibility towards users and society.