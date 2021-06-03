Govt asks private TV channels to spread awareness about 6 Covid-19 helpline numbers

In its latest advisory on Thursday, the Union government has asked all private TV channels in the country to help in promoting awareness about the six national helpline numbers for Covid-19. The government has added two new helpline numbers to the list since a similar advisory was issued last month on May 30.

The pan-India helpline numbers are 1075 of the Union health ministry, 1098, the child helpline number of the ministry of women and child development, ministry of social justice and empowerment’s senior citizen helpline 14567, NIMHANS (National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences) psychological support helpline 08046110007, Ayush Covid-19 counselling helpline 14443 and the MyGov WhatsApp helpdesk 9013151515. The Ayush Covid-19 counselling and the MyGov WhatsApp helpdesk have been added additionally on Thursday’s advisory.

The ministry of information and broadcasting issued the advisory in which it noted that the number of Covid-19 cases in the country is “still high” despite the declining trend it is witnessing.

“Over the last month, the Government has created awareness through various instrumentalities and media platforms, including, print, TV, Radio, social media etc. for creating awareness on the three critical issues - COVID treatment protocol, COVID appropriate behaviour and Vaccination. National helpline numbers for the benefit of the citizens were also created and propagated by the government,” the Union government said in its advisory.

“Private TV channels have played an important role in supplementing the efforts of the government in fighting this pandemic by creating awareness and informing people about the aforesaid three issues [Covid treatment protocol, Covid appropriate behaviour and vaccination]. In order to further this cause, the private general entertainment (Non-News) TV channels are advised to promote awareness of the following six national level helpline nos. by way of a ticker or such appropriate ways as they may consider at periodical intervals,” the government’s advisory further said, listing the helpline numbers.

Earlier on March 23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with representatives from the electronic media as part of his meetings with multiple stakeholders in tackling Covid-19.

“Even greater caution, zero carelessness. Urged electronic media to counter misinformation related to COVID-19, which is creating panic. Also urged them to take relevant precautions in their own organisations especially when their team members do on ground reporting,” Modi had tweeted following the meeting.