Karnataka extends Covid-19 lockdown for seven more days till June 14

The BS Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government on Thursday extended the coronavirus disease (Covid-19)-necessitated lockdown in the state for seven more days till June 14, the chief minister informed in a tweet from his official handle on the microblogging website. The current statewide curbs were supposed to remain in place till June 7, but the chief minister had indicated a day ago that the strict restrictions will be extended in Karnataka, considering the fact that the Covid-19 chain is still not under complete control, especially in the rural areas.

"In order to prevent the spread of Covid-19 infection, restrictions imposed across the state till June 7 have been extended till June 14," the Karnataka chief minister's office (CMO) informed in a tweet on Thursday. Yediyurappa also urged citizens to follow all Covid-19 appropriate protocols and cooperate with the state government in infection control.

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa made the announcement regarding lockdown extension at a press conference this evening, which was called after he held a discussion on Covid-19 related matters with senior ministers and officials and took their suggestions on how to go about extending the lockdown and taking strict measures.

"We had earlier announced stringent restrictions from May 24 to June 7 to contain the spread of Coronavirus. Though the infections have reduced, the spread of the disease is still on." "It has been decided to extend the restrictions by a week following the recommendation of experts till June 14 morning," Yediyurappa told the press conference. Earlier, he had said that the coronavirus has not completely come under control and that it is still high in rural areas.

The Karnataka chief minister chaired separate meetings with experts, senior ministers, and officials on Wednesday evening, according to the news agency. The state's Covid-19 technical advisory committee (TAC- consisting of experts), in its report to the government, mentioned that the positivity rate has to come below 5% and the number of cases should be below 5,000, only then the restrictions can be relaxed. The state government initially announced 14 days "close down" from April 27, but subsequently imposed a complete lockdown from May 10 to 24, as the Covid-19 cases continued to spike.