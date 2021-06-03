Covid-19 lockdown in Karnataka to be extended? Yediyurappa may take a call at 5pm

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa shall be addressing a press conference at 5pm on Thursday, an official update from his Twitter handle informed. The chief minister is likely to announce the state government's plans regarding the extension of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) necessitated lockdown that is currently in place till June 7, according to sources privy to the development.

Also Read: Lockdown in Karnataka should continue till Covid cases drop below 5,000: Ministers

"Hon'ble Chief Minister @BSYBJP will address a press conference at 5 pm today," a post from the official Twitter handle of the Karnataka chief minister's office (CMO) read.

A day ago, the Karnataka chief minister had said that the Covid-19 pandemic is still not under complete control in the state, especially in the rural areas, and hinted that strict restrictions may continue. He, however, indicated that relaxation may be given to certain sectors, as he announced that export-oriented businesses will be allowed to operate from Thursday.

Also Read: Karnataka minister signals at extending lockdown

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa said that he will be holding a discussion on Covid-19 related matters with senior ministers and officials and will make a decision by Thursday. "Will discuss on how to go about extending the lockdown and taking strict measures with experts and will take a call after taking their suggestions", he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI, "Coronavirus has not completely come under control, it is still high in rural areas, we will make a decision considering how to balance things and go ahead."

The Karnataka chief minister chaired separate meetings with experts, senior ministers, and officials on Wednesday evening, according to the news agency.

Karnataka's Covid-19 technical advisory committee (TAC- consisting of experts), in its report to the government, has mentioned that the positivity rate has to come below 5% and the number of cases should be below 5,000, only then the restrictions can be relaxed. The state government had initially announced 14 days "close down" from April 27, but subsequently imposed a complete lockdown from May 10 to 24, as the Covid-19 cases continued to spike.





(With inputs from PTI)



