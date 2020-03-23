Covid-19: PM Narendra Modi urges electronic media to fight misinformation

india

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asked television channels to spread scientific reports, involve informed people in their discussions and counter the spread of misinformation and highlight the importance of social distancing in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

In an interaction with the electronic media through video conference, he underlined the importance of discipline from citizens and maintaining social distancing to counter the spread of the virus.

“Even greater caution, zero carelessness. Urged electronic media to counter misinformation related to COVID-19, which is creating panic. Also urged them to take relevant precautions in their own organisations especially when their team members do on ground reporting,” Modi tweeted.

The government currently fights misinformation on coronavirus through the Twitter handle @PIBFactCheck.

He thanked the media for understanding the gravity of the pandemic threat and appreciated the role played by the channels in spreading awareness.

The Prime Minister commended the dedication and commitment of the reporters, camerampersons and technicians who are working tirelessly in the field and in newsrooms across the country, calling their work a service to the nation.

“The media world has played a great role in spreading awareness on subjects related to COVID-19. I salute all those media persons who have been reporting from the ground as well as in the newsroom. Happy to see channels facilitating ‘work from home arrangements’ for their teams” he said in another tweet.

Modi termed Covid-19 as the challenge of a lifetime and said that it needs to be tackled through new and innovative solutions. By Monday, the number of people infected by the virus crossed 400.

He said a long battle lies ahead for which awareness for social distancing has to be spread and information about latest developments and key decisions need to be communicated swiftly and professionally by the channels.

“One thing I specially requested all media houses to do is to keep reiterating the importance of social distancing and being indoors. I urge them to keep stating - #StayHome,” he said in another tweeted.