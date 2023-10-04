Govt bans NLFT and ATTF outfits based in Tripura

The Centre on Tuesday banned Tripura-based groups National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF) and their factions, wings and frontal organisations under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for their alleged subversive and violent activities.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to a notification issued by the ministry of home affairs (MHA), the NLFT and ATTF aim to “establish an independent nation by secession of Tripura from India through armed struggle in alliance with other armed secessionist organisations of Tripura and to incite indigenous people of Tripura for such secession” and have been engaging in violent and subversive activities, thereby undermining the authority of the government.

The Centre said that both the outfits have been spreading terror and violence among the people for achieving their objectives while maintaining close nexus with other unlawful associations of the northeast with the aim of mobilising their support.

The government notification also accused both the outfits of engaging in violent and unlawful activities prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Both the NLFT and ATTF are also accused of killing civilians and personnel belonging to the police and security forces.

They have been accused of extorting funds from the public including businessmen and traders in Tripura and establishing and maintaining camps in neighbouring countries for the purpose of safe sanctuary, training, procurement of arms and ammunitions, etc, the government notification stated.

“The Central government is also of the opinion that the aforesaid activities of the NLFT and the ATTF are detrimental to the sovereignty and integrity of India and that they are unlawful associations”, the notification said, warning if there is no immediate curb and control of these outfits, they will mobilise their cadres for escalating the secessionist, subversive and violent activities and other acts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967), (hereinafter referred to as the said Act) the Central Government hereby declares the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) along with all its factions, wings and front organisations and the All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF) along with all its factions, wings and front organisations as unlawful associations”, the MHA said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON