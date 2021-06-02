Govt bars publishing of sensitive info by ex-security officials sans permission

The Central government on Tuesday said that no government servant, who has worked with an intelligence agency or served in a security-related organisation, shall publish materials related to the domain of the organisation or “sensitive information” post retirement without prior permission, a gazette notification stated.

The department of personnel and training has accordingly amended the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1972 to include the changes.

“No government servant, who, having worked in any intelligence or security-related organisation included in the Second Schedule of the Right to Information Act, 2005 (22 of 2005), shall, without prior clearance from the head of the organisation, make any publication after retirement, of any material relating to and including the domain of the organisation, including any reference or information about any personnel and his designation, and expertise or knowledge gained by virtue of working in that organisation,” the gazette notification, dated May 31, stated.

It further bars the officials from disclosing “sensitive information” which “would prejudicially affect the sovereignty and integrity of India, the security, strategic, scientific or economic interests of the state, or relation with a foreign state or which would lead to incitement of an offence”.

“The head of the organisation shall vest with the authority to decide as to whether the proposed material for publication is sensitive or non-sensitive, and whether it falls in the domain of the organization,” the notification added.

