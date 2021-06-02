Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Govt bars publishing of sensitive info by ex-security officials sans permission
india news

Govt bars publishing of sensitive info by ex-security officials sans permission

The directive further bars the officials from disclosing “sensitive information” which “would prejudicially affect the sovereignty and integrity of India.
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 02, 2021 12:35 AM IST
The department of personnel and training has accordingly amended the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1972 to include the changes.(Image for representation )

The Central government on Tuesday said that no government servant, who has worked with an intelligence agency or served in a security-related organisation, shall publish materials related to the domain of the organisation or “sensitive information” post retirement without prior permission, a gazette notification stated.

The department of personnel and training has accordingly amended the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1972 to include the changes.

“No government servant, who, having worked in any intelligence or security-related organisation included in the Second Schedule of the Right to Information Act, 2005 (22 of 2005), shall, without prior clearance from the head of the organisation, make any publication after retirement, of any material relating to and including the domain of the organisation, including any reference or information about any personnel and his designation, and expertise or knowledge gained by virtue of working in that organisation,” the gazette notification, dated May 31, stated.

It further bars the officials from disclosing “sensitive information” which “would prejudicially affect the sovereignty and integrity of India, the security, strategic, scientific or economic interests of the state, or relation with a foreign state or which would lead to incitement of an offence”.

“The head of the organisation shall vest with the authority to decide as to whether the proposed material for publication is sensitive or non-sensitive, and whether it falls in the domain of the organization,” the notification added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
intelligence agency
TRENDING NEWS

Image of butterfly perched on table sipping water surprises people. Here’s why

Google honours American gay rights activist Frank Kameny with a doodle

CBSE cancels Class 12 board exams, people react with memes

Dog’s reaction after barking for the ‘first time’ makes people giggle. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Telangana Formation Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP