New govt rules ‘gag’ officers retired from intel, security departments

The Centre has amended the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1972, to bar officials, who have retired after serving in intelligence and other security-related organisations, from publishing materials related to their former departments or any “sensitive information” post-retirement without prior permission.

“No Government servant, who, having worked in any Intelligence or Security-related organisation included in the Second Schedule of the Right to Information Act, 2005 (22 of 2005), shall, without prior clearance from the Head of the Organisation, make any publication after retirement, of any material relating to and including the domain of the organisation, including any reference or information about any personnel and his designation, and expertise or knowledge gained by virtue of working in that organisation,” said a gazette notification dated May 31.

It bars the retired officials from disclosing “sensitive information”, which “would prejudicially affect the sovereignty and integrity of India, the security, strategic, scientific or economic interests of the State, or relation with a foreign State or which would lead to incitement of an offence”.

“The Head of the Organisation shall vest with the authority to decide as to whether the proposed material for publication is sensitive or non-sensitive, and whether it falls in the domain of the organization,” the notification said.