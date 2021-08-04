Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Govt builds record onion buffer to guard against inflation

By Zia Haq
UPDATED ON AUG 04, 2021 04:25 PM IST
Representational image. (REUTERS)

The union government has built a record reserve of 200,000 tonne of onions to douse any inflation during an oncoming lean season, which can impact the wider economy and households alike, an official with knowledge of the matter said.

Prices of some food items, where seasonality plays a big role, tend to be volatile. Onion is one of them. Its rates often stoke food inflation and knock the monthly budgets of consumers, poor or rich, because the vegetable is a base ingredient of most Indian dishes.

Past data shows onion prices usually tend to rise during September because the month marks the beginning of a nearly three-month lean season, when stocks from previous crops deplete. Fresh harvests usually arrive in markets during winter.

Retail prices, as measured by the Consumer Price Index, rose 6.25% in June, slightly lower than a 6.3% rise in May, but driven by higher food and fuel costs, latest official data show. The retail inflation rate is above the Reserve Bank’s target of 4% (+/-2). Inflation in the food and beverages category stood at 5.58%, compared to 5.24% in May.

Also Read | Prices of vegetables in city go up on back of rain, fuel rates

Price rise is a key determinant of monetary policies. Moderate inflation helps the Reserve Bank to keep interest rates low to spur economic activity, which has been hit by the pandemic.

“The buffer size (of onions) has been enhanced from 5,137MT in 2017-18 to 100,000MT in 2020-21, which has been further enhanced to 200,000MT in 2021-22 to ensure a more effective intervention to control prices,” a document reviewed by HT said.

The official cited above said the government is “monitoring prices of all essential commodities as always”. If prices rise, the government hopes to step in by releasing onions “as and when needed” from its own reserves to keep rates stable, the official said.

Market watchers point to a familiar pattern in India’s onion-price spirals every alternate year or so.

In the first half of 2017, for instance, wholesale onion prices plunged, leading to widespread protests by farmers in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. Then, in the second half of that year, when the government intervened in the markets to buy out excess stocks, prices began rising. In 2019 and 2020 too, retail rates had soared past 90 a kg between September and November in many cities.

Onion trade in the country suffers from classic price volatility. It’s caused mainly by supply-disrupting factors such as extreme weather, losses from inadequate or improper storage or frequently shifting production levels, all of which can cause supplies to go from surplus to scanty in a matter of weeks.

“We have adequate stocks of stored onions from previous harvests and we don’t see any problem (of supplies),” said Prakash Kumawat, an official of the Lasalgaon Agricultural Produce Market Committee, which runs Asia’s largest onion market in Nashik, Maharashtra.

