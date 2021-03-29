Home / India News / Govt denied passport, termed me threat to nation’s security: Mehbooba Mufti
Govt denied passport, termed me threat to nation’s security: Mehbooba Mufti

The letter mentioned that additional director general of police, Jammu and Kashmir CID, has not recommended the issuance of passport to Mufti
By Mir Ehsan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 29, 2021 02:19 PM IST
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti. (ANI)

Former Jammu and Kashmir’s chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said that she was denied a passport and termed a “threat to the nation” on the basis of a report by Jammu and Kashmir Police’s Criminal Investigative Department (CID).

Mufti posted the letter of the regional passport officer, Srinagar, on her Twitter account, and said, “Passport Office refused to issue my passport based on CID’s report citing it as ‘detrimental to the security of India. This is the level of normalcy achieved in Kashmir since Aug 2019 that an ex Chief Minister holding a passport is a threat to the sovereignty of a mighty nation.”

The letter mentioned that additional director general of police, Jammu and Kashmir CID, has not recommended the issuance of passport to Mufti.

Mufti had already moved the high court for issuance of the passport as she had applied for the document last year.

Last week, the PDP president was also questioned by Enforcement Directorate officials in Srinagar.

