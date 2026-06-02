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Govt seeks detailed report from CBSE on OSM tender amid row over Class 12 evaluation

The move comes as the union education ministry intensifies its examination of alleged irregularities in the CBSE’s tendering process linked to OSM.

Published on: Jun 02, 2026 06:22 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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The Union education ministry has sought a detailed report from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on the procurement process for the board’s On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, amid mounting scrutiny over the rollout of the platform used to assess Class 12 answer scripts, people aware of the matter said on Monday.

HT earlier reported that the contract was awarded to Coempt Edu Teck on December 5.(HT File photo)

The move comes as the ministry intensifies its examination of alleged irregularities in the CBSE’s tendering process and cybersecurity vulnerabilities linked to the board’s digital evaluation ecosystem.

The explanations CBSE has submitted so far have not addressed concerns raised within the ministry entirely, because of which the board has been asked for a detailed report, said the officials.

Also Read: Coempt undercut TCS by 60% in CBSE OSM tender

“The ministry will take strong action against officials if any wrongdoing is established,” one of the officials said, adding that “accountability will be fixed at multiple levels if procedural lapses or negligence are established in the tendering process.”

 
central board of secondary education
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Govt seeks detailed report from CBSE on OSM tender amid row over Class 12 evaluation
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