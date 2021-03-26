Home / India News / Govt extends validity of driving licence, vehicle documents till June
Govt extends validity of driving licence, vehicle documents till June

Stating that this may be last advisory in this regard, the ministry has asked the states to implement this advisory in letter and spirit, so that citizens are not harassed or face difficulties.
New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 26, 2021 03:51 PM IST
It is advised that the validity of the documents that have expired since February 1,, the same may be treated to be valid till June 30, 2021, the ministry said in an advisory to states.(Photo by why kei on Unsplash)

The government on Friday extended the validity of motor vehicle documents like driving licence (DL), registration certificate (RC) and permits till June 30, 2021, in view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

In an advisory to states, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) said it is extending the validity of fitness, permit, driving licence, registration and other documents whose extension of validity could not be granted due to lockdown and which had expired since February 1, 2020, or would expire by March 31, 2021.

It had earlier issued advisories dated March 30, 2020, June 9, 2020, August 24, 2020, and December 27, 2020, in connection with extension of validity of documents related to the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989.

It is advised that the validity of the documents that have expired since February 1,, the same may be treated to be valid till June 30, 2021, the ministry said in an advisory to states.

Enforcement authorities are advised to treat such documents valid till June 30, 2021, the MoRTH said adding that "this will help out citizens in availing transport-related services".

Stating that this may be last advisory in this regard, the ministry has asked the states to implement this advisory in letter and spirit, so that citizens are not harassed or face difficulties.

Earlier through various notifications, it was advised that the validity of fitness, permit (all types), licence, registration or any other concerned documents may be treated to be valid till March 31, 2021.


