Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Govt forms empowered group to monitor rollout of PM Gati Shakti master plan
india news

Govt forms empowered group to monitor rollout of PM Gati Shakti master plan

A 20-member group will set out procedure and definitive timeframe for synchronisation of various activities for construction of roads and rail, etc., along with all utility services in an area-based approach for development of infrastructure on a pilot basis. 
The Gati Shakti vision will lend more power and speed to projects under the $1.5-trillion National Infrastructure Pipeline by sharing resources and developing synergies towards building a more harmonised infrastructure. (File photo)
Published on Nov 01, 2021 07:35 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Centre on Monday constituted an empowered group of secretaries led by the cabinet secretary to monitor the mechanism for the development and implementation of the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan.

The PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan is intended to break departmental silos and bring in more holistic and integrated planning and execution of projects to address the issues of multi-modal connectivity and last-mile connectivity.

The commerce and industry ministry in a notification said this 20-member group will set out procedure and definitive timeframe for synchronisation of various activities for construction of roads and rail, etc., along with all utility services in an area-based approach for development of infrastructure on a pilot basis, according to news agency PTI.

The other terms of references of the group include review and monitoring of the implementation of the plan to ascertain the logistics efficiency accruing; adopt framework and norms for undertaking any amendments in the plan; and coordinate for any changes in the projects already included in the plan, according to the minutes accessed by news agency PTI.

RELATED STORIES

ALSO READ | Gati Shakti: A major leap in governance

It will also align various initiatives on the development of common integrated portal which serve the needs of all stakeholders; and issue appropriate directions for achieving the objectives and for complaince of guiding principles of the plan and in addressing demand side requirements of the ministries concerned, it said.

The members of the group includes secretaries of key ministries, including road, shipping, civil aviation, telecom, coal, mines, agriculture and expenditure. The chairman of the railway board is also a member.

The Union Cabinet had last month approved the Pradhan Mantri Gati Shakti National Master Plan for providing multi-layered connectivity, which includes implementation, monitoring and support mechanism.

Modi on October 13 launched the 100 lakh crore National Master Plan to reduce 'logistic' costs and develop infrastructure that boosts the economy.

PM Gati Shakti plan involves the creation of a common umbrella platform through which infrastructure projects can be planned and implemented in an efficacious manner by way of coordination between various ministries and departments on a real-time basis.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ministry of commerce and industry narendra modi national infrastructure pipeline
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

HT THIS DAY: November 1, 1959 — Animals in natural surroundings; Delhi Zoological Park opens

Tamil Nadu allows bursting of green crackers for two hours on Diwali

Pralhad Joshi asks CIL to ensure power plants have 18 days of stock by Nov 2021

Counting of votes for bypolls to be held tomorrow: Know what's at stake
TRENDING TOPICS
Karnataka Rajyotsava 2021
Kerala Day
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
World Vegan Day
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP