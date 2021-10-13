Gati Shakti: Modi launches 100-lakh crore national master plan for multi-modal connectivity, details here

In a landmark event marking a milestone for the infrastructural landscape of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched the ‘PM GatiShakti - National Master Plan’ for multi-modal connectivity to economic zones in the country. The plan is an important part of Prime Minister Modi's ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-dependent India) vision and ambitiously aims to lend more power and speed to projects under the $1.5-trillion National Infrastructure Pipeline and boost the goal of achieving a $5-trillion economy, especially in wake of the recent economic impacts of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

The PM ‘Gati Shankti’ launch event took place at 11am on New Delhi's Pragati Maidan. Prime Minister Modi, who was present at the launch event, reviewed the Gati Shakti master plan and also the model of the new exhibition complex at Pragati Maidan, before launching the plan with the press of a remote button. The ambitious plan envisages a centralised portal to unite the infrastructural initiatives planned and initiated by as many as 16 central ministries and departments.

Union minister for commerce and industry Piyush Goyal, who was also present at the event, said that the PM Gati Shakti initiative will give infrastructure creation a new direction and also provide a new pace to existing projects.

The six pillars of ‘PM Gati Shakti - National Master Plan’:

1. Comprehensiveness: It will include all the existing and planned initiatives of various ministries and departments with one centralized portal. Each and every department will now have visibility of each other’s activities providing critical data while planning and executing projects in a comprehensive manner.

2. Prioritisation: Through this, different departments will be able to prioritise their projects through cross-sectoral interactions.

3. Optimisation: The National Master Plan will assist different ministries in planning for projects after the identification of critical gaps. For the transportation of the goods from one place to another, the plan will help in selecting the most optimum route in terms of time and cost.

4. Synchronisation: Individual ministries and departments often work in silos. There is a lack of coordination in the planning and implementation of the project resulting in delays. PM GatiShakti will help in synchronising the activities of each department, as well as of different layers of governance, in a holistic manner by ensuring coordination of work between them.

5. Analytical: The plan will provide the entire data at one place with GIS-based spatial planning and analytical tools having 200+ layers, enabling better visibility to the executing agency.

6. Dynamic: All ministries and departments will now be able to visualise, review and monitor the progress of cross-sectoral projects, through the GIS platform, as the satellite imagery will give on-ground progress periodically and progress of the projects will be updated on a regular basis on the portal. It will help in identifying the vital interventions for enhancing and updating the master plan.