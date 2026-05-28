‘Govt fulfilled promises’: CM defends Cong welfare record

Chief minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday defended the Congress government’s welfare programmes and said the administration had fulfilled the promises made to voters ahead of the Assembly elections, even as speculation over a possible leadership transition within the ruling party continues to shadow Karnataka politics.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (PTI)

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The Congress high command has not announced any decision on a change of chief minister, the question has remained politically sensitive within the state unit. Against that backdrop, Siddaramaiah presented the implementation of the government’s five guarantee schemes as the defining achievement of the administration.

The chief minister said the government had remained faithful to every electoral assurance made before the Assembly polls. “We take pride in having acted exactly as promised before the elections. We have remained committed to every assurance given to the people of Karnataka and have successfully implemented all five guarantee schemes, taking them to every household,” he said.

Siddaramaiah devoted significant attention to the Anna Bhagya programme, saying it was introduced to ensure that no family faced hunger. “The Anna Bhagya scheme has become the foundation for a healthier society by ensuring nutritional security to crores of families,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} According to figures released by the chief minister, the government has spent ₹18,897 crore on free food grain distribution under the scheme. He said 4.26 crore ration beneficiaries were receiving support through the programme. “As many as 4.26 crore ration beneficiaries are now able to eat peacefully three times a day because of this programme,” Siddaramaiah said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to figures released by the chief minister, the government has spent ₹18,897 crore on free food grain distribution under the scheme. He said 4.26 crore ration beneficiaries were receiving support through the programme. “As many as 4.26 crore ration beneficiaries are now able to eat peacefully three times a day because of this programme,” Siddaramaiah said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The chief minister also referred to the Gruha Jyothi initiative, which provides up to 200 units of free electricity every month to eligible households. “Today the scheme is lighting up every home in the state,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chief minister also referred to the Gruha Jyothi initiative, which provides up to 200 units of free electricity every month to eligible households. “Today the scheme is lighting up every home in the state,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Siddaramaiah said 1.64 crore families were benefiting from the electricity programme and that the government had spent ₹26,115 crore on its implementation so far. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Siddaramaiah said 1.64 crore families were benefiting from the electricity programme and that the government had spent ₹26,115 crore on its implementation so far. {{/usCountry}}

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On the Yuva Nidhi scheme, Siddaramaiah said the programme was aimed at supporting unemployed youth financially. “Through the Yuva Nidhi scheme, we have provided economic support to young hands carrying the hopes of the future,” he said.

The government has provided monthly unemployment assistance to 3.38 lakh eligible beneficiaries under the scheme, with expenditure reaching ₹950 crore, according to Siddaramaiah.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister attended a memorial event for former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru at Vidhana Soudha on Nehru’s death anniversary. “Nehru served the country for 17 years as the first Prime Minister after Independence,” Siddaramaiah said.

“He gave strong emphasis to socialism and a mixed economy, and played a major role in promoting scientific thinking through large dam projects, education and the cooperative sector,” he added.

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The chief minister also referred to Nehru’s role in introducing Five Year Plans as part of a structured approach to national development. “It has been 62 years since he passed away. On this occasion, we remember Nehru and make a sincere effort to walk on the path shown by him. His ideals will always remain before us,” he said.

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