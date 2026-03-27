NEW DELHI: The government has granted free rail travel benefits to a new category of armed forces gallantry award winners in recognition of their service, officials aware of the development said on Thursday. Govt grants lifetime free rail travel to gallantry medal recipients

Personnel awarded the Sena Medal, Nau Sena Medal and Vayu Sena Medal for acts of gallantry will now be entitled to complimentary travel in First Class, 2AC and chair car on Indian Railways, they said. The facility also covers dependents and one companion, where applicable, and is valid for life.

The concession is limited to those honoured for gallantry, and does not apply to personnel awarded these medals for distinguished service.

Earlier, only recipients of the Ashok Chakra, Kirti Chakra and Shaurya Chakra, along with their wartime equivalents — Param Vir Chakra, Maha Vir Chakra and Vir Chakra — were eligible for free rail travel.

The Sena Medal, Nau Sena Medal and Vayu Sena Medal rank immediately below the Shaurya Chakra in the order of precedence for gallantry awards. The Ashok Chakra, Kirti Chakra and Shaurya Chakra are the highest peacetime gallantry awards in the country.

An official letter issued on March 16 states that “the proposal to grant railway concessions to these medal recipients was taken up with the Ministry of Defence (MoD), which has now approved complimentary lifelong travel for the awardees, their dependents and one companion.”

The Adjutant General’s branch, in consultation with the Controller General of Defence Accounts, is working out the modalities for implementation, which will be notified soon, the letter added.