'Govt heard, govt delivered': Raghav Chadha speaks up 'in support' of students in Parliament

BJP MP Raghav Chadha has now voiced his support for students during his speech in the Rajya Sabha, saying the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government had responded to their concerns by delivering on their key demands.

BJP MP Raghav Chadha was speaking during the discussion on the Public Examinations (Amendment) Bill, 2026. (File Photo/PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Chadha was speaking during the discussion on the Public Examinations (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which came up in the Rajya Sabha a day after it was passed by the Lok Sabha.

Also Read | Parliament clears anti-paper leak bill for tougher jail terms, higher fines; new education minister Pralhad Joshi reacts

"I have earned the right to say my next sentence with full conviction and sincerity: that when it came to our students and the youth of India, the government heard, the government actioned, and the government delivered," he said.

His remarks came days after hundreds of students protested across India, demanding the resignation of former Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Finally, on Thursday, Chadha called the students' anger "justified".

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read | ₹50L fine, faster probes and trials | What it will change">Lok Sabha clears anti-paper leak amendment bill: 10-yr jail, ₹50L fine, faster probes and trials | What it will change What Raghav Chadha said in his speech on students and their concerns {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read | ₹50L fine, faster probes and trials | What it will change">Lok Sabha clears anti-paper leak amendment bill: 10-yr jail, ₹50L fine, faster probes and trials | What it will change What Raghav Chadha said in his speech on students and their concerns {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Chadha, in his Parliament speech, asserted that the issue of paper leak must be "treated permanently."

"22 lakh children work hard for 18 hours every day for a 3-hour exam, but a camera phone, a message on WhatsApp, a PDF on Telegram at 2 am, and the paper is leaked—everything is over. All the students' hard work is wasted. Therefore, sir, I rise today to speak wholeheartedly in support of the students of India and to welcome the Public Examination Amendment Bill 2026," he said.

"A serious disease like a paper leak must be treated permanently. Just as cancer cannot be treated by feeding Crocin, similarly, the problem of paper leaks will be solved not by media sound bites but by institutional solutions, which our government is going to do today through this bill by introducing India's first-ever anti-paper leak framework," he added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“First of all, I would like to say something to the NEET students. Your anger is justified. Your pain is real, and the complaint you have with the examination system is also genuine,” the BJP leader emphasised.



Adding that the voice of students matters, Chadha said, "When you expressed your concern, told your pain, when you demanded, the Honorable Prime Minister heard that demand not just as a Prime Minister but also as a guardian, like the head of a family. Students demanded, government acted, historic decisions taken, systems changed."

This comes as Parliament passed a bill on Thursday to amend the anti-paper leak law and introduce stricter punishments.

Students and their families

BJP leader Chadha addressed the intense process of preparing for competitive exams, highlighting the significant sacrifices made by students and their families.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"Sir, when a student prepares for a public exam like NEET, he does not prepare alone. His entire family prepares. The mother stops her small needs. Reduces the household budget. The father spends the family's savings on coaching fees, rent, and test series. Families even have to take loans. And the student himself lives away from home in cities like Kota, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Delhi, Patna," Chadha continued.

"Studies for 18-18 hours a day. Studies until 2 am and then sets an alarm to wake up at 5 am for classes. Away from family, no social life, no festivals, away from social media and friends, and also compromises on his sleep and his health. Because he knows that when he writes the paper, he is not just writing a paper but a better future for his family," he added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"And then one day on the date of the exam, he finds out that the paper he had been preparing for 3 years, someone had already acquired it by paying money. The paper was leaked, and at this time, sir, not only is the paper leaked, but that student's hard work, his dreams, his self-belief, his trust, his aspirations—all these are leaked, and it affects his mental and physical health."

Government action and accountability in the matter

“I understand that pain, sir, because a few years ago I myself was a student of India's public examination system, of Chartered Accountancy. And sir, because I have spent enough time in this house critiquing the government, I have earned the right to say my next sentence with full conviction and sincerity: that when it came to our students and the youth of India, the government heard, the government actioned, and the government delivered,” said Chadha in his speech.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"Took feedback from students, honored students' demands, and demonstrated that the government stands with the students. Understanding that concern and pain with which the student placed his demand before the Prime Minister, all actions were taken. All steps were taken, such as short-term and long-term steps," he added.

Chadha on specific reform measures

Speaking about the measures taken after the alleged paper leak, Chadha said that the government took several steps, including: conducting a re-exam, CBI investigation, and formation of Special Investigation Team (SIT).

"In just 75 days, two days ago, when 75 days of investigation were completed, the chargesheet was also filed in the fast-track court. Did not let the investigation hang for months or years. 47 National Testing Agency officers were shunted out. The Education Secretary was transferred. Even on moral grounds, our Honorable Education Minister resigned, and cases against student protesters were withdrawn," Chadha said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"Compensation is being given to bereaved families who lost a child or a student. Exam security protocols are being strengthened. And from next time, this NEET paper will not be from OMR sheets but from fully computer-based testing so that the remotest chance of a paper leak is also eliminated," he added.

"Along with this, the government has formed a high-power task force that will undertake further reforms on how to preserve and protect the integrity of India's public examination system, and in this, India's most acclaimed experts like Nandan Nilekani Sahab have been included in the committee," the leader continued.

Parliament passes anti-paper leak amendment bill

The Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, was cleared in the Rajya Sabha with a voice vote. The Lok Sabha had passed the Bill on Wednesday.

Also Read | PM Modi back with a selfie video, hails passage of stricter anti-paper leak bill

Soon after the passage of the bill, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted a video message on Instagram, saying the important task of making a stringent law against paper leaks has been completed.