Defence ministry inks 667 crore contract with HAL to procure 6 Dornier aircraft

NEW DELHI: The defence ministry on Friday signed a ₹667-crore contract with state-run plane maker Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for six Dornier-228 aircraft for the Indian Air Force (IAF) to boost its operational capabilities, the ministry said in a statement.

The Dornier order for HAL comes on the back of a ₹ 6,838-crore contract awarded to it by the defence ministry on Tuesday for 70 HTT-40 basic trainer aircraft. (Representative/ANI)

“The aircraft is ideally suited for short haul operations from semi-prepared/short runways of the Northeast and island chains of India. The addition of the six aircraft will further bolster the operational capability of the IAF in the remote areas,” it said.

The aircraft, which will be used for transport duties, will come with an upgraded fuel-efficient engine.

The Dornier order for HAL comes on the back of a ₹6,838-crore contract awarded to it by the defence ministry on Tuesday for 70 HTT-40 basic trainer aircraft. The new trainer aircraft, a longstanding need, will provide a boost to the ab initio training of air force pilots. Basic trainers figure on the long list of weapons and systems that India has imposed an import ban on during the last 30 months. HAL will supply the Hindustan Turbo Trainer-40 (HTT-40) planes to IAF over a period of six years.

Currently, ab initio training of all rookie pilots is carried out on Swiss-origin Pilatus PC-7 MkII planes and Kiran Mk-1/1A trainers. Those training to become fighter pilots further train on the British-origin Hawk advanced jet trainers.