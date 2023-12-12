Home Minister Amit Shah likely to introduce three criminal bills afresh today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to introduce three criminal law bills, seeking to replace the colonial-era criminal laws, which have been redrafted based on various recommendations made by a parliamentary standing committee, in Parliament on Tuesday, people familiar with the matter said.

Union home minister Amit Shah. (ANI)

Late on Monday, the Union government announced the withdrawal of the three bills that were introduced in the Lok Sabha on August 11.

Besides the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill, 2023, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita Bill, 2023, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, 2023, Shah is also likely to introduce two bills proposing reservation of 33% seats for women in the legislative assemblies of Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry, respectively, the people added.

“Based on the recommendations of the committee, amendments have been proposed in the three criminal law bills, which will be introduced by the home minister along with two other bills around 5 pm on Tuesday,” one of the people said, requesting anonymity.

The bills were examined by the standing committee on home affairs. In its report, adopted on November 6, nearly 50 amendments were suggested by it.

The three bills seek to replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), 1973, and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872.

“Based on the recommendations of the committee, amendments are proposed in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill, 2023. It is proposed to introduce a new bill in place of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill, 2023,” he conveyed to the Parliament, according to news agency PTI.

Two similar statements for withdrawal were also made regarding the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam.