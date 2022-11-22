Govt looking to boost ‘creative economy’, says Thakur at IFFI

The government is making efforts to boost the country’s “creative economy” and generate employment in the sector by providing platforms like the International Film Festival of India (IFFI, Union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur said on Monday.

On the second day of the prestigious festival, he also inaugurated “The Indian Panorama” section that consists of IFFI’s official selection of 25 Feature and 20 Non-Feature films under the “Indian Panorama 2022” category.

Addressing the gathering, Apurva Chandra, secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, said, “Under the Indian Panorama Section, we will be showcasing the best of the films from all the four corners of the country.”

Thakur also honoured 75 youngsters from various fields of filmmaking under the “75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow” initiative. The initiative was started by IFFI last year to mark 75 years of India’s Independence. Nearly 1,000 entries were received from across the country for the second edition.

“It was last year that we embarked on this journey, led by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to engage, encourage and explore the potential of our youth by providing them a platform at the IFFI,” said the minister at the felicitation ceremony.

“This is the second edition and we have already made a community of 150 individuals connected through their shared love for cinema, creativity and culture,” he added.

He also launched the “53-Hour Challenge” during which, the participants will be divided into groups of 15 and will have to produce a short film on their idea of “India@100” in a time frame of 53 hours.

“My young friends, your selection also strengthens the culture of meritocracy in the country, and this is our effort to encourage, mould and mentor young minds from far-flung corners and provide them with unparalleled opportunities in the realm of media and entertainment,” he added.

Hailing the role of IFFI, Thakur said the government is making efforts to generate employment and boost the creative economy of India.

“Our government is making an effort to generate employment, boost the ‘creative economy’, mentor outstanding artists and encourage youngsters just to achieve cinematic excellence… The IFFI is your platform to network, explore, collaborate and be inspired along the way. Who knows, some of you will go on to win National Film Awards, Grammys, Oscars and much more?” he said.

The minister also inaugurated the “Film Bazaar”, billed as South Asia’ largest film market. The initiative encourages creative and financial collaboration between the South Asian and International film communities.

The screening of movies from France which is the “Country of Focus” at this year’s edition also started on Monday. The Ambassador of France to India, Emmanuel Lenain, was present along with a French embassy delegation of the Consul General of France in Bombay, Jean-Marc Séré-Charlet; Counsellor for Education, Science and Culture and Director of French Institute India Emmanuel Lebrun-Damiens and others.

(With agency inputs)