Govt looks to screen 1st Netflix original at international film fest

International Film Festival of India (IIFI) is looking to tie-up with video-streaming giant Netflix to debut a platform original during the festival and host master classes with experts from the over-the-top platform, officials familiar with the matter said.

“There is a major international film that may be aired during the festival as part of the collaboration,” an official familiar with the matter said, adding, “It may be chosen from a coterie of films that may be released in November.”

The festival, which will be held from November 20-28, is expected to be held in a hybrid form. It is also under consideration to take the festival to remote parts of the country, with nearly 75 locations under consideration.

The concepts to air a platform original and organise master classes were discussed at a meeting between Netflix CEO Reed Hastings and Union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday.

“Good discussion with Mr @reedhastings (Co-Founder & CEO Netflix),” Thakur said on Twitter. “Today consumers of content are traveling the world through stories; India offers a variety of opportunities and ideas - in multiple languages.”

Netflix original films -- which include international releases like screen legend Sophia Loren in her son’s film, The Life Ahead, also out November 13 on Netflix -- may be slated to be launched in India at the festival. “The film is not finalised yet but it will be one of our big international releases,’’ said the official.

The platform is also looking to add to master classes by tying up with experts, the official cited above said. “These could be a director of photography, cinematography or any kind of creator, who may share their experience with their peers,” he added.

The festival will be a first-of-its-kind hybrid event, especially if it manages to scale to the remote parts of the country wherein it is trying to showcase a live stream. HT reached out to Netflix but did not receive a response immediately.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON