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Govt notifies changes in Immigration and Foreigners Rules, 2025

Govt notifies changes in Immigration and Foreigners Rules, 2025

Published on: Jun 02, 2026 06:29 am IST
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New Delhi, The foreigners coming to India on a visa for 180 days or less will now have to register themselves "any time before the expiry of the said period of 180 days" in case they want to stay beyond the visa period, according to changes in the Immigration and Foreigners Rules, 2025 notified by the Union home ministry.

Govt notifies changes in Immigration and Foreigners Rules, 2025

The new provision, notified on Monday, will replace the previous rule that required the registration "within fourteen days after the expiry of one hundred and eighty days of arrival in India."

"... the Immigration and Foreigners Rules, 2025 , in rule 12, ' in sub-rule , ' in the third proviso, for the words "within fourteen days after the expiry of one hundred and eighty days of his arrival in India", the words "any time before the expiry of the said period of one hundred and eighty days" shall be substituted," the notification published in the gazette said.

The foreigners on a visa for more than 180 days with a stipulation that "each stay shall not exceed 180 days" and who wish to stay in India beyond that period on any single occasion or in the aggregate in a calendar year shall have to register "anytime before the expiry of 180 days". The new rule has now made it clear that such registration will now be granted "only in emergent circumstances".

The notification also revises provisions relating to reporting requirements and administrative procedures for every hospital, nursing home or any other medical institution providing medical, lodging or sleeping facility in their premises.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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