Home / India News / Govt now calls Kargil Democratic Alliance for talks
india news

Govt now calls Kargil Democratic Alliance for talks

“We received an invitation for the talks from the MHA with Union MoS Home G Kishen Reddy for next week July 1,” said co-chairman of the KDA Asgar Ali Karbali.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON JUN 27, 2021 05:02 AM IST
KDA, an amalgam of various political, social and religious groups in Kargil, has been demanding restoration of Article 370.(ANI file photo)

Two days after talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and mainstream political parties of Jammu and Kashmir in New Delhi, the Ministry of Home Affairs has extended an invitation to the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) for talks in Delhi on July 1.

While the J&K was divided into two UTs on August 5, 2019 with Ladakh UT without legislative assembly. KDA, an amalgam of various political, social and religious groups in Kargil, has been demanding restoration of Article 370.

Former BJP MP Thupstan Chhewang said representatives from political, social and religious bodies held a meeting on Wednesday, where it was decided to reach out to the Union government with its demand for a legislature.

