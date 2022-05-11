Govt official held for RSS leader’s murder in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker S K Sreenivasan’s murder in Kerala’s Palakkad, on Tuesday arrested a fire and rescue service officer B Jishad for the killing.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The SIT said Jishad has been an active worker of the Popular Front of India (PFI) since 2008. It added he was also allegedly involved in another RSS worker Sanjith’s murder in November. The SIT said Jishad joined the fire and rescue service, which has suspended him, in 2017 but continued his association with PFI.

Investigators said Jishad allegedly helped PFI prepare a list of possible targets and closely monitored Sreenivasan’s movements on the day of his murder.

Palakkad police superintendent R Viswanadh said the SIT will also probe Jishad’s possible involvement in similar cases. In the Sreenivasan murder case, police have arrested 22 persons so far.

RSS workers allegedly hacked M Subair, a leader of the Social Democratic Party of India, PFI’s political wing, to death on April 15. Sreenivasan was murdered the next day in an apparent retaliatory attack.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In February, the Kerala Police terminated P K Anas after he allegedly leaked the personal information of over 200 RSS workers in the Idukki and Kottayam districts to the PFI.