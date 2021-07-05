Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Govt presents draft bill to check human trafficking, suggestions invited
india news

Govt presents draft bill to check human trafficking, suggestions invited

The Trafficking in Persons (Prevention, Care and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2021 proposes stringent punishments for offenders, including hefty fines seizing of their properties.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 05, 2021 09:57 AM IST
The draft bill has proposed severe punishment for offences classified as aggravated forms of human trafficking.(Representative Photo)

The Centre has invited suggestions for the draft of the Trafficking in Persons (Prevention, Care and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2021 which it has presented. According to ministry of women and child development, the objective of the bill is to prevent and counter trafficking in persons, especially women and children.

The draft bill has proposed severe punishment for offences classified as aggravated forms of trafficking.

What are the provisions of the bill?

According to the draft bill, a person found guilty of trafficking can be imprisoned for a minimum term of seven years, which can be extended to 10 years. The provisions will apply to every offence of trafficking in persons with cross-border implications.

Those convicted shall also be liable to a fine of 1 lakh to five lakh, the bill has proposed. It will also allow the properties of the convicts, bought using money from trafficking, to be forfeited.

What does the government say?

The ministry of women and child development has said that the proposed bill will provide care, protection, and rehabilitation to the victims of trafficking, while respecting their rights. It will also create a supportive legal, economic and social environment for them and also to ensure prosecution of offenders, it added.

The ministry has invited suggestions till July 14 after which the bill will be sent to the Union Cabinet for approval.

In May, the Bengaluru Police arrested five people, including a woman, for allegedly raping a woman, torturing her and recording the assault. The victim was believed to be from Bangladesh.

