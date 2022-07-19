Govt provided 27 lakh crore fiscal stimulus under ABFP: Centre to Lok Sabha

The Centre has provided a fiscal stimulus of more than ₹27 lakh crore as part of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Financial Package (ABFP) to mitigate the adverse impact of Covid-19, the government told the Lok Sabha on Monday.

“The Government of India has announced Aatmanirbhar Bharat package to provide stimulus to business and to mitigate the adverse impact of Covid- 19. Under this package, the government is providing a fiscal stimulus of more than ₹27 lakh crore,” minister of state for labour and employment Rameswar Teli said in a written answer.

Teli added that 59.53 lakh beneficiaries have received benefits through 1.50 lakh establishments have received benefits under Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana (ARBY).

Teli said the Centre launched the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan on June 20, 2020, to boost employment and livelihood opportunities, in six states namely Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, for migrant workers who returned from cities due to the pandemic.

Listing other schemes by the government, the labour and employment ministry said that Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes were launched in 2021-22 with an outlay of ₹1.97 lakh crore, for a period of five years.

Besides these schemes, various flagship programmes were also launched to generate employment opportunities, such as Make In India, Start-up India, Smart City Mission, Digital India, Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation, Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY), Deen Dayal Antodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM).