Govt reopens PLI scheme for white goods for three months starting Monday

New Delhi: The government will reopen the application window for the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for white goods for a period of three months starting Monday, the commerce and industry ministry said on Sunday. The investments will lead to the manufacturing of components of ACs and LED lights across the complete value chain, including components that are not currently manufactured in India. (Representative photo)

The PLI application window for air conditioners (ACs) and LED (light-emitting diode) lights is being reopened “based on the appetite of the industry” to invest more under the scheme, a statement issued by the ministry said.

The scheme, which initially received approval from the Union Cabinet on April 7, 2021, is to be implemented over a seven-year period (2021–22 to 2028–29) with an outlay of ₹6,238 crore.

So far, 83 applicants with a committed investment of ₹10,406 crore have been selected as beneficiaries under the PLI scheme, it said. The scheme is expected to enhance domestic value addition from approximately 20% to 80%.

“The application window for the scheme shall remain open for the period from September 15 to October 14 (both dates inclusive),” the statement said.

The investments will lead to the manufacturing of components of ACs and LED lights across the complete value chain, including components that are not currently manufactured in India, it added.

The PLI scheme for white goods (PLIWG) was initially notified on April 16, 2021, offering financial incentives to boost domestic manufacturing and attract large investments in the sector. The scheme extends an incentive of 4–6% on net incremental sales for a period of five years. Its objectives include removing sectoral disabilities, creating economies of scale, enhancing exports, creating a robust component ecosystem, and generating employment, according to the scheme’s official website.

Inviting fresh applications from potential investors, the ministry said that there is no change in the initial terms and conditions stipulated in the PLIWG scheme notified on April 16, 2021.

“In order to avoid any discrimination, both new applicants as well as existing beneficiaries of PLIWG who propose to invest more by way of switching over to a higher target segment or their group companies applying under a different target segment would be eligible to apply,” it said.

Applicants shall, however, be eligible for incentives for the remainder of the scheme’s tenure. The applicant approved in the proposed fourth round would be eligible for PLI for a maximum of two years only in the case of new applicants, it said.

The PLIWG is part of the ₹1.97 lakh crore scheme to boost ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, covering 13 other sectors such as mobile manufacturing and specified electronic components, critical key starting materials/drug intermediaries, manufacturing of medical devices, automobiles and auto components, pharmaceuticals, specialty steel, telecom and networking products, electronic and technology products, food products, textiles, high-efficiency solar PV modules, advanced chemistry cell batteries, and drones and drone components.

According to government data, the scheme generated an actual investment of ₹1.90 lakh crore as of June 2025 across all 14 sectors, leading to incremental production and sales of over ₹17 lakh crore and employment generation of over 12.3 lakh (both direct and indirect). PLI schemes have witnessed exports surpassing ₹7.5 lakh crore, with significant contributions from sectors such as electronics, pharmaceuticals, telecom and networking products, food processing, among others.