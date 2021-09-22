Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Govt reshuffles top bureaucrats, makes 13 secretary-level appointments

Home ministry's additional secretary, Govind Mohan, has been named as culture ministry secretary. He will replace Raghvendra Singh as he has retired
By Deeksha Bhardwaj
UPDATED ON SEP 22, 2021 03:49 PM IST
Rajiv Bansal, the chairman and managing director of Air India, has been appointed as the civil aviation ministry secretary following the superannuation of Pradeep Singh Kharola.

Devendra Kumar Singh was on Wednesday named as the first secretary of the newly created corporation ministry. A 1989 batch Kerala cadre Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, Singh earlier served as the additional micro, small and medium enterprises secretary and development commissioner.

The Union government in July announced the creation of the cooperation ministry to implement the vision of “Sahkar se Samriddhi (prosperity through cooperation)”. It aims to provide a separate administrative, legal, and policy framework for strengthening the cooperative movement in the country.

Singh is among 13 officers who were named on Wednesday to fill vacant posts.

Pradip Kumar Tripathi, who served as the secretary of the ministry of steel, has been shifted to the department of personnel and training.

Rajiv Bansal, the chairman and managing director of Air India, has been appointed as the civil aviation ministry secretary following the superannuation of Pradeep Singh Kharola.

Home ministry’s additional secretary, Govind Mohan, has been named as culture ministry secretary. He will replace Raghvendra Singh as he has retired. K Rajaraman, who was the additional secretary, department of economic affairs, ministry of finance, will replace Anshu Prakash as the department of telecommunications secretary.

Anurag Jain, the Delhi Development Authority vice-chairman, has been named as the promotion of industry and internal trade department secretary. Rajesh Aggarwal has been appointed as the skill development and entrepreneurship ministry secretary. He was serving as the additional secretary and financial adviser to the petroleum and natural gas ministry. Lok Ranjan will take over as the development of the north-eastern region ministry secretary.

Sunil Barthwal has been named as the labour and employment ministry secretary. Sujata Chaturvedi has been shifted from the department of personnel and training to the department of sports, ministry of youth affairs, and sports. K Sanjay Murthy will replace Amit Khare as the secretary of the higher education department.

The government has also elevated additional secretaries to the rank of special secretaries within their departments. They include S Kishore, Shri V Srinivas, and Manoj Joshi. Katikithala Srinivas will now head the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in the rank and pay of secretary.

