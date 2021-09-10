Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Govt resolved to ensure everyone feels they have a share in nation's development
Govt resolved to ensure everyone feels they have a share in nation’s development

Naqvi said PM Modi took tough decisions to ensure that all sections of the society develop. He said the results are out there for everyone to see.
Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 10, 2021 04:14 PM IST
Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi attends charge taking ceremony of National Commission for Minorities Chairman Sardar Iqbal Singh Lalpura in New Delhi.(PTI Photo)

Union minister for minority affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday said that the government is resolved to ensure that everyone in society feels safe, secure and has a share in the development of the nation. Naqvi’s comments came at an event where former IPS officer Iqbal Singh Lalpura took charge as the chairperson of the National Commission for Minorities.

Naqvi said the government is working in a resolute manner to achieve development with dignity and empowerment without appeasement.

“It is our resolve that everyone feels safe, secure and has a share in the development of the country and I am confident Iqbal Singh will play an important role in strengthening that resolve,” Naqvi was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. “Sardar Iqbal Singh Lalpura Ji’s vast experience in administration, social and literary fields will be helpful in strengthening PM Modi Ji’s commitment to 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas,” he further added.

Naqvi said PM Modi took tough decisions to ensure that all sections of the society develop. He said the results are out there for everyone to see. He also highlighted that the Centre took steps to provide compensation to the families of 1984 riot victims, the operationalisation of Kartarpur corridor and the soon-to-be-launched ‘Gurudwara Circuit’ that will take passengers on a train journey for pilgrimage across the country for the Sikh community.

Lalpura after taking the role said that he was given an opportunity to serve the people and will work to put an end to false narratives and fear which is being spread in the society. Lalpura is the second Sikh to head the statutory commission after S Tarlochan Singh, who headed the commission between 2003 and 2006. The post was earlier held by Syed Ghayorul Hasan Rizvi. Lalpura has received the President's police medal, police medal for meritorious services, Shiromani Sikh Sahitkar Award and Sikh scholar award.

