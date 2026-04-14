The Karnataka government has released a draft of its contentious proposal to structurally overhaul the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination system, introducing a grading format for third-language and vocational subjects and excluding them from the calculation of final results. Govt rolls out draft of SSLC system overhaul

The changes are set out in a draft notification issued by the Department of School Education and Literacy on April 10, as part of amendments to the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board First Regulations, 1966. The revised framework is slated to take effect from the 2025–26 SSLC examination cycle.

At the centre of the proposal is a shift away from numerical marking for third languages and National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF) subjects. While students will continue to take these subjects, their performance will be recorded as grades and will not count toward the aggregate used to determine pass or fail status.

“The SSLC examination shall be conducted for six subjects with a total of 625 marks. In this, the marks obtained in the third language/National Scheme Qualification Framework (NSQF) subjects shall be declared in the form of grades. These subjects shall be entered as additional subjects in the marks card and are not to be considered for passing with effect from 2025–26 SSLC exam,” read the draft.

Under the proposed system, students would be graded across three bands: Grade A for scores between 80% and 100%, Grade B for 50% to 79%, and Grade C for scores up to 49%.

The change effectively reduces the marks considered for final evaluation from 625 to 525, as only five core subjects would contribute to the aggregate. To pass, students would need to secure at least 33% overall -- 173 out of 525 marks -- along with a minimum of 30% in each individual subject.

“Candidates shall secure an aggregate of 33% marks in internal assessment and external examination combined and shall be declared passed if they secure at least 173 marks out of a total of 525 marks, including at least 30% marks in each subject out of the total marks of the respective subject,” it added.

The government has opened the proposal for public consultation, allowing seven days for objections and suggestions before taking a final decision. Submissions are to be sent to the Additional Chief Secretary in the Department of School Education and Literacy.

The draft has drawn responses from stakeholders across the education and political spectrum, reflecting sensitivities around language policy and evaluation standards.

The comes as the state governor’s office has sought a review of the proposal after receiving a representation raising concerns, asking the state administration to examine the issue from academic and administrative perspectives and consult relevant authorities.

The governor’s office, in its communication on April 5, sought a detailed examination of the concerns raised. The letter called for a review of the policy from both academic and administrative perspectives and directed officials to consult the Department of School Education and other authorities before taking further steps.

However, state school education and literacy minister S Madhu Bangarappa said the decision was based on performance trends. In 2024–25, 146,000 of the 164,000 students who failed the SSLC examination had not cleared the third language paper. The revised system applies to several languages, including Hindi, Kannada, English, Arabic, Urdu, Sanskrit, Konkani, Tulu and Marathi. Data from the current academic year shows that 7,52,398 of 8,07,962 students have opted for Hindi as their third language.

The issue has added to a wider debate over language policy in Karnataka, with Kannada groups raising concerns about the role of Hindi in education. The Kannada Development Authority and the State Education Policy Commission have recommended moving towards a two-language system, a proposal that has not yet been implemented.

Opposition leaders have criticised the change, saying they would restore the earlier system if voted back to power. Union minister Shobha Karandlaje has described the move as “anti-Hindi.”