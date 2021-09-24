Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Govt seals mega deal with Airbus for purchase of 56 C-295 military transport aircraft
india news

Govt seals mega deal with Airbus for purchase of 56 C-295 military transport aircraft

The Ministry of Defence on Friday announced that it has signed a ₹22,000-crore contract with Airbus for 56 C-295 medium transport aircraft for the Indian Air Force
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 12:40 PM IST
The Cabinet Committee on Security, headed by PM Modi, cleared the purchase a fortnight ago, officials said. (PIB: DEFENCE WING.)

The Ministry of Defence on Friday announced that it has signed a 22,000-crore contract with Airbus for 56 C-295 medium transport aircraft for the Indian Air Force. The Cabinet Committee on Security, headed by PM Modi, cleared the purchase a fortnight ago.

The C-295s will replace the IAF’s fleet of ageing Avro-748 planes.

Airbus Defence and Space and Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) will jointly execute the project to equip the air force with the new transport aircraft under the ‘Make in India’ initiative in the aerospace sector.

Airbus will supply the first 16 aircraft in flyaway condition while the remaining 40 will be assembled in India by Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL), as previously reported by HT.

The Avro replacement project was in the works for almost a decade.

The defence acquisition council accorded its acceptance of necessity (AoN) to replace the Avro planes with 56 new aircraft in 2012. Under India’s defence procurement rules, AoN by the council is the first step towards buying military hardware. The Avro-748 entered service in the early 1960s and has been long due for replacement.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Centre seals 22k crore deal with Airbus for buying 56 C-295 military aircraft

CBI takes over probe into Mahant Narendra Giri's alleged suicide

After 19 days, diesel becomes costlier amid surge in international oil prices

ICMR removes Ivermectin, HCQ from revised guidelines on Covid-19 treatment 
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP