IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Govt should leave its stubborn attitude, resolve farmers' issues: BKU chief
india news

Govt should leave its stubborn attitude, resolve farmers' issues: BKU chief

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at various border points of Delhi for over a month now, braving the cold weather and rains, to demand the repeal of the three laws.
By Harshit Sabarwal | PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 04:03 PM IST
Tikait said farmers are aware that the three new agri laws have been brought by the Centre "to benefit big corporates" and are "against peasants".(PTI)

Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait has said the central government should abandon its "stubborn" attitude and resolve the issues of farmers through dialogue.

Speaking to reporters at the BKU headquarters at Sisoli near here on Sunday evening, he said farmers are aware that the three new agri laws have been brought by the Centre "to benefit big corporates" and are "against peasants".

He also accused the government of maintaining a stubborn attitude while farmers have long been protesting on roads.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at various border points of Delhi for over a month now, braving the cold weather and rains, to demand the repeal of the three laws.

Enacted in September 2020, the government has presented these laws as major farm reforms aimed at increasing farmers' income, but the protesting farmers have raised concerns that these legislations would weaken the minimum support price (MSP) and 'mandi' (wholesale market) systems, leaving them at the mercy of big corporations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
haryana delhi punjab
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.