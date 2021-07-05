Govt sounds caution as more curbs eased in K’taka

Bengaluru

The new Covid-19 guidelines, which relax more lockdown-restrictions, will come into force from Monday, as the BS Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government looks to restore normalcy and economic activities after at least six weeks of restrictions.

Karnataka, which was among the worst Covid-19 impacted regions in the country, has seen a decline in new infections in the past few weeks, allowing the state government to relax restrictions such as reopening of religious places and allowing more visitors at weddings and funerals.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, Bengaluru city police commissioner Kamal Pant reminded people to strictly follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

“I urge everyone to strictly follow #COVID19 appropriate behavior for our own safety. Remember, the cases have decreased, but the virus is still around,” Pant tweeted on Sunday.

He added that teams of marshals and police personnel will be deployed in Bengaluru to keep vigil on violation of Covid-19 norms.

“A total of 54 special teams comprising BBMP Marshals and @BlrCityPolice personnel will be deployed across the city to impose fines and register cases on individuals and commercial establishments that violate #COVID19 norms,” Pant tweeted.

The new guidelines will be in force for 15 days. “The new guidelines will come into effect from 6 AM on July 5 and be in force up to 6 AM on July 19,” Pant said.

Meanwhile, the state government has increased restrictions for people coming from neighbouring Kerala and Maharashtra in an effort to control movement from regions that have witnessed an increase in the new Delta Plus variant of the novel coronavirus.

People coming from Maharashtra and Kerala will be allowed entry into Karnataka only on presenting a Covid-19 negative certificate not older than 72 hours, or with at least one dose of vaccination, according to the new restrictions announced by the state government.

Taking a lesson from the past, when Karnataka, and particularly Bengaluru, had let the guard down, the administration this time around is trying not to repeat the same mistakes, an official from the city’s civic body, BBMP, said on the condition of anonymity.

According to the new guidelines, across the state, theatres, cinemas and pubs will remain closed while swimming pools, sports complexes and stadia are allowed to open only for practices and professionals to train.

Social, political, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other large gatherings and congregations remain prohibited across the state.

The limit of attendees has been increased to 100 people at weddings and 20 people at funerals, according to the new guidelines.

“Shops, restaurants, malls, and private offices have to enforce Covid-appropriate behavior, failing which action will be initiated under the Disaster Management Act, 2005,” Yediyurappa said on Saturday.

The state government is yet to take a call on reopening of physical classes for school students while the higher education department is trying to vaccinate all students above the age of 18 to restart graduate courses.

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) on Sunday announced that it will operate around 4,500 buses within the city adding that the number of services could be increased based on volume and demand. Bus services will be operational from 5 am to 9 pm, the BMTC said in a statement.

Metro services will be operational from 7 am to 8 pm, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited said in a statement on Sunday.

However, the night curfew between 9 pm to 5 am will remain in force.