Govt to bring back AC trams in Kolkata; new route may link Dakshineswar, Kalighat temples

West Bengal Transport Minister Arjun Singh on Wednesday said the state government plans to reintroduce air-conditioned trams in Kolkata and develop new routes as part of a broader push to modernise the city's transport network.

Tram transport of Kolkata. (Wikimedia Commons)

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He said the new tram routes would include New Town near the city, and may connect two iconic Kali temples in Dakshineswar and Kalighat, on either side of Kolkata.

Speaking at an interactive session organised by the Merchants' Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), Singh said the government has entrusted RITES with surveying the expansion of the tram network.

According to the West Bengal Transport Corporation website, Kolkata's tram system was introduced in 1873 when the carriage was drawn by horses. Air-conditioned trams made their way on the streets in 2013, but those were later discontinued. At present, trams are operated on very limited routes.

Also Read | Kolkata trams may return under BJP; survey ordered, says transport minister

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{{^usCountry}} The minister also announced that the state would add new air-conditioned buses, both electric and CNG-powered, to the existing fleet and create a comprehensive charging infrastructure for electric buses. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The minister also announced that the state would add new air-conditioned buses, both electric and CNG-powered, to the existing fleet and create a comprehensive charging infrastructure for electric buses. {{/usCountry}}

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Singh said the government was also exploring the development of inland waterways transport and a port along the Ganges to strengthen the state's transport ecosystem.

Emphasising the need for a business-friendly environment, he said the state aims to improve logistics and transportation to support industrial growth.

"There is a need to improve logistics and transportation in the state," Singh said in a statement.

Assuring investors of speedy decision-making, he said files would not be allowed to remain pending in government departments, and the political leadership would ensure prompt action.

Chairman of MCCI Council on Logistics, Transport and Shipping, Lavesh Poddar, urged the government to prepare a comprehensive logistics master plan for West Bengal on the lines of Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Assam.

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He also requested the minister to develop integrated multimodal logistics hubs at locations such as Balagarh, Dankuni, Kharagpur, Siliguri, Malda and Bongaon across the state.