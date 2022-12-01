Govt to introduce 16 new bills in upcoming winter session

New Delhi: The Narendra Modi-led government plans to introduce 16 new bills in the winter session of Parliament that starts from December 7, according to an official circular.

The list, sent to the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha secretariats, includes The Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022 that aims to strengthen governance and bring more transparency in such bodies.

The government also plans to bring two bills that are aimed at reforms in cantonment areas. The first piece of legislation, the Cantonment Bill, will ensure administration of cantonments “with a view to impart greater democratisation, modernisation and efficiency thereof, and to achieve greater developmental objectives in alignment with municipalities across the country,” the Lok Sabha circular said.

The other legislation, The Old Grant (Regulation) Bill, 2022, will ensure better management of land given for defence estate before Independence. According to official data, there are about 49,000 Old Grant sites covering an area of about 7,500 acres.

The upcoming session will also see amendments to the Forest Conservation Act that promote plantation in non-forest areas and conserve the forests among other things. The National Dental Commission Bill, 2022 and The National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2022 will also be introduced for creating better infrastructure and regulations in the sectors.

A bill to form the North East Water Management Authority is also expected to be introduced during the session. The new body will replace the Brahmaputra Board and work as an Integrated Water Resources and Basin Management Organisation for the Brahmaputra and Barak Basin in the North Eastern Region of this Country, including Sikkim and West Bengal, according to the document.

Parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi has called a meeting of various party leaders, and officials said the agenda would be discussed in detail at the meeting.

The government will also bring four amendments to the Scheduled Tribe order. The Trade Marks (Amendment) Bill, 2022 that seeks to incorporate certain aspects of Madrid Registration System and The Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) (Amendment) Bill, 2022 will also be introduced.

The third supplementary demand for grants would also be presented while the government will try to clear the Biological Amendment Bill, The Mediation Bill and the Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill in this session.

