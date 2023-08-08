Home / India News / Govt to investigate ‘Havana syndrome’ in India. Know all about the mystery illness

Govt to investigate ‘Havana syndrome’ in India. Know all about the mystery illness

ByManjiri Chitre
Aug 08, 2023 11:00 PM IST

The mysterious illness ‘Havana’ came to the public attention in 2016 after several diplomats at the US embassy in Havana began complaining of being sick.

The central government will be soon investigating the possibility of ‘Havana Syndrome’ in India, the government told Karnataka high court last week. According to reports, the Centre made the submission to the court while hearing a petition filed by A Amarnath Chagu.

Havana syndrome (Representational image)

The petitioner, who is a resident of Bengaluru, had approached the court seeking an inquiry into the syndrome in India and for the government to come up with measures to prevent its transmission in the country, reported LiveLaw.

Notably in 2021, a US intelligence officer who was traveling to Delhi with Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) director William Burns had reportedly experienced symptoms similar to the Havana Syndrome.

What is the Havana Syndrome?

The mysterious illness ‘Havana’ came to the public attention in 2016 after several diplomats at the American embassy in Havana began complaining of being sick. Their symptoms included migraines, nausea, memory lapses, dizziness, hearing sounds without any external noise, and vertigo. Some of the officials claimed that their symptoms lasted for months.

According to reports, thousands of alleged cases of the mysterious condition have been reported by diplomats, spies, and US officials across the world including Vienna, Paris, Geneva, Beijing, and Havana, among others over the past few years.

As per a report by the New York Times last year, around 1,000 cases reviewed by US investigators were explainable, while another two dozen cases remained unexplained.

