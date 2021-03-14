Home / India News / Govt to provide all-India tourist permit to operators in 30 days of applying
india news

Govt to provide all-India tourist permit to operators in 30 days of applying

The new rules will be applicable from April 1, 2021.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 04:19 PM IST
The petitioners’ main complaint is that the new rules do not allow app-based cabs to ply on national tourist permits.(HT file photo)

In a bid to promote tourism, all-India tourist permits will be provided to operators within 30 days of online application submission, the government said on Sunday.

The new rules will be applicable from April 1, 2021.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has announced a new scheme, under which any tourist vehicle operator may apply for an "All India Tourist Authorization/Permit" through online mode.

It will be issued, after relevant documents are submitted and fees deposited, within 30 days of submission of such applications, MoRTH said in a statement.

The new set of rules, it said, will be known as, "All India Tourist Vehicles Authorization and Permit Rules, 2021". The existing permits shall continue to be in force during their validity.

"The new rules for permits are expected to go a long way in promoting tourism across States in our country, while simultaneously, growing the revenue of state governments," the statement said.

The rules come even as the Ministry is in the pursuit of providing seamless movement to tourist passenger vehicles, after the success of goods carriage vehicles under National Permit Regime, it said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Modi to meet all CMs again amid rise in Covid infections

Congress leader denied ticket to go it alone

Top court seeks EC, Centre opinions on repoll possibility if NOTA wins

Suvendu urges EC to reject Mamata’s papers, cites cases in Assam

"Moreover, the scheme allows flexibility in the form of authorization/permit being granted, for a period of three months or its multiples thereof, not exceeding three years at a time," the statement said.

This provision has been incorporated keeping in mind those areas of the country where there is a limited season of tourism and also for those operators who have limited financial capacity, the government said.

It will also consolidate a central database and fees of all such authorization/permits, which might give a sense of tourist movements, scope for improvement, promotion of tourism, it added.

"The step comes in the context of the travel and tourism industry in our country increasing manifold in the last fifteen years," it said.

The growth has been contributed by both domestic and international tourists, and there is a trend of high expectation and consumer experience.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP