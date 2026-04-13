...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Govt to turn Asha Bhosle’s vision into reality, will set up music institute

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said Asha Bhosle had proposed establishment of an institute dedicated to music. The government will take this proposal forward.

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 05:50 pm IST
By Faisal Malik, Mumbai
Advertisement

The Maharashtra government on Monday announced the establishment of a premier music institute to honour the legacy of the legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away on Sunday.

A portrait of Indian singer Asha Bhosle, who died at 92, at her residence in Mumbai, India, on April 13 (REUTERS)

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who made the announcement, said the decision was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet on Monday.

“Late Asha Tai had proposed the establishment of an institute dedicated to music. The government will take this proposal forward. Steps will be taken to bring the institute envisioned by her into reality,” Fadnavis said in a statement on Monday.

“Bhosle wanted to establish the music institute as her contribution to music and had discussed the idea with the state cultural affairs minister Ashish Shelar following the process for identification of the land parcel was going on but she passed away before the process was completed,” revealed a senior official.

The institute is likely to come up at Bandra Reclamation and close to Rang Sharda Hotel.

Lata Mangeshkar was alive when the international music college was announced but soon she was hospitalised due to pneumonia induced by a Covid-19 infection at the Breach Candy Hospital on January 8, 2022. She passed away on February 6, 2022.

 
asha bhosle mumbai mumbai‬
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Home / India News / Govt to turn Asha Bhosle’s vision into reality, will set up music institute
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.