‘Govt won’t allow anyone to sabotage Vizhinjam project’

Days after unprecedented violence broke out in Vizhinjam town over the construction of a multi-utility port, the Kerala government on Tuesday toughened its stance against the agitation saying the project will be completed at any cost.

Fisheries minister V Abdurahiman indicated the government’s position when he lashed out at Sunday’s violence in which at least 36 policemen and 30 fishermen were injured as protesters laid siege to the Vizhinjam police station for more than three hours.

Speaking at a seminar organised by the Vizhinjam International Seaports Ltd in the state capital on Tuesday, Abdurahiman said any attempt to sabotage a developmental project aimed at driving economic growth will be an act of offence against national interest. “ The government exercised maximum restraint at Vizhinjam but it will not allow anyone sabotage the project,” he added.

On Monday, the government had called an all-party meeting with the Latin Catholic Church — which is spearheading the protests — but it failed to reach a consensus. The protesters, mostly fishermen, are insisting that the ongoing work on the project be stopped and a new environmental impact study be carried out at the site.

Referring to Sunday’s violence, the Abdurahiman said at the seminar that “unfortunate incidents show it was more than a show of dissent against an infrastructural project.”

“We are committed to time-bound completion of the project. The state cannot afford to ignore a new source of revenue and employment opportunities for many,” he said.

The minister added that there was an organised protest against a Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) pipeline and expansion of the national highway network in the state, but these agitations fell silent in the face of the government’s strong position.

Ports minister Ahmad Devarkovil and finance minister K N Balagopal were among those present at the seminar.

Devarkovil said the first mother-ship will arrive at the port in September 2023.

Meanwhile, state education minister V Sivankutty, speaking at a separate event, hit out at the protesters calling them “terrorists” and said the state never saw such an incident. “Only terrorists attack police stations. Protesters are getting funds from outside,” he said.

On the other hand, the government on Tuesday also constituted a special team under Deputy Inspector General of Police R Nishantini in Vizhinjam to deal with all issues related to the port. According to a statement, the government has also decided to strengthen security for all coastal police stations in view of Sunday’s incident, in which more than 3,000 people were booked.

Abdurahiman‘s remarks sparked a sharp reaction from the Latin Catholic church. “The minister has branded fishermen as anti-nationals. We don’t need a certificate on patriotism from a man like him. His statement shows how low the government can stoop to justify the plunder of our coast and sea,” said protest movement leader Father Theodosius D’cruz. He added that the state had never seen “such an insensitive government.”

Work on the port project has been impacted from more than three months after angry fishermen and church activists entered the site demanding a stop to all activity.

According to the protesters, large-scale construction and breakwater projects in the region will impact the livelihood of coastal residents adversely and promises made to them about rehabilitation have not been met.

The government, on the other hand, has stated that work on the port project was started after securing all the necessary clearances and it cannot be stopped when at this crucial stage.

The first phase of the project was expected to be commissioned by October 2019 but it was pushed back to September 2023.

